Foden's double set for Stoke

There will be double helping of Foden's music making on show in Stoke later this month.

Foden's Band has announced that they will make a welcome return to Stoke's Victoria Hall on Friday 21st June for a special concert alongside their own Foden's Youth Band.

Each band will present solo showcase sets culminating in a massed finale featuring almost 100 brass and percussion players on stage.

Partnership link

Speaking about the event Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We're really looking forward to sharing the stage in Stoke with our fantastic Youth Band as well as working in partnership with the Entrust Music Service Staffordshire."

4BR was informed that Foden's Youth Band will perform a set including 'Shine as the Light', 'Glow' and exciting test-piece, 'The Lake of the Moon' with the Brass in Concert champion reprising their award-winning 'Prince Ali — From Rags to Riches set'.

The concert will conclude with massed items 'Prismatic Light', 'Swedish Hymn' and 'Pines of Rome'.

Free tickets

As part of the bands Youth outreach work, Foden's will also offer free tickets to audience members under the age of 18.

Further details and tickets via: https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens