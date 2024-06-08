Side by side development at Whitburn

An initiative aimed at developing as well as inspiring future talent has been a great success at Whitburn.

Players from Whitburn Heartlands and Whitburn Youth Band have been enjoying the opportunity to perform 'side-by-side' with counterparts from their senior band.

Members of the Fourth Section Heartlands Band as well as the Youth Band have been invited to sit in on Whitburn rehearsals to work on some concert repertoire as well as a test-piece.

Aim

The initiative aims to help players gain further experience as well as inspiration to aid their development, with project leader Caroline Farren telling 4BR. "This opportunity enables the players to experience a different level of music-making, technique and expertise.

This is available regardless of age or standard, with the purpose of building confidence, and creating links between our band members."

Caroline added: "The players are invited to sit and play alongside our senior band players who offer guidance and tips on how they approach new or demanding music.

It's hoped this will further encourage our development players in their musical pathway and give even more opportunities for performances with the senior band in future events."

First dozen

The first 'side-by-side' events happened recently with no fewer than 12 players attending Whitburn rehearsals.

The youngest participant has been a thrilled 10-year-old cornet player Carter, who is also a student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Junior School.

He said: "I was absolutely buzzing to be able to play with the band and sit next to cornet players Georgia (Adamson) and Reece (Ward-Murray). They really helped me and now I know how hard I have to work. It was a lot of fun."

We're incredibly proud of our pathway system at Whitburn Band, and are excited to be introducing this new scheme which is open to all our family of musicians Caroline Farren

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Thanks

Father and daughter Donald and Ruby Morrison also participated, with Donald adding: "We thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to sit in next to such quality players. A huge thank you to Caroline for arranging this opportunity."

In response Caroline concluded: "We're incredibly proud of our pathway system at Whitburn Band, and are excited to be introducing this new scheme which is open to all our family of musicians.

We strive for inclusion in our organisation, and like to create opportunities for development, musicianship and excellence."