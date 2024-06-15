                 

MBE accolade for Beckley

It has been announced in the King's Birthday Honours that conductor Duncan Beckley is to be presented with the MBE for Services to Music.

Duncan Beckley
  Duncan Beckley's brass band career started with a first contest win in 1978.

Saturday, 15 June 2024

        

The outstanding service given by Duncan Beckley to music has been recognised with the award of the MBE in the King's Birthday Honours List.

Born in London but having grown up in Yorkshire, his has been a musical career within the brass band movement borne of passion, professionalism and a remarkable talent — marked by over 100 plus contest victories from his first in 1978 with Warren Youth Band.

All levels

He has made his mark at all levels — from local youth contests to the British Open and from Bon Accord in Scotland to Staines in Surrey. For 27 years he was the Musical Director of Newstead Band.

A member of The Royal College of Music and a Fellow of Trinity College of Music, he gained his degree in Music from Sheffield University. A highly regarded PGCE qualified teacher, he has an MA in Education from Leeds University. He is also a JP.

In 2022 he was presented with the Mortimer Medal from the Worshipful Company of Musicians in recognition of his pioneering work in promoting social inclusion in the brass band movement both in youth and adult education as well as for his work with community bands.

In 2023 was the recipient of the 4BR Special Award in recognition of his contribution to the brass band movement — one that has also included adjudicating at over 100 contests.

Other awards

MBE congratulations also go to Glen Munro, founder of Moray Concert Brass in Elgin, as well as composer Dr John Rutter, who has been knighted.

        

