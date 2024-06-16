                 

Birthday celebration for Foden's stalwart

The remarkable Jimmy Charles of Foden's Band has celebrated his 80th birthday.

Jiommy Charles
  Jimmy Charles enjoys another Foden's success

Sunday, 16 June 2024

        

One of Foden's Band finest servants has been enjoying his 80th birthday.

Jimmy Charles — player, historian, librarian and all round Foden's legend to all who know him, has been a member of the British Open champion since 1960.

Part of a musical family he studied part time under Bram Gay in his early teens at the then Birmingham School of Music. He quickly became a fine cornet player and a member of the orchestra and wind band, as well as becoming a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

1960 signing

On Bram Gay's recommendation in 1960 he wrote to Foden's conductor Rex Mortimer asking for an audition — one that resulted in him being offered the role of 5th solo cornet.

He soon moved to Sandbach — and from then on never left, enjoying himself enormously and being a proud member of the band that went on to win numerous major accolades.

He also maintained a keen interest in the band's history and his work has been an invaluable asset in ensuring that it has been saved, catalogued and displayed for future generations to enjoy as much as he had in creating a lot of it!

        

