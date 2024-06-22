                 

Double Shanks at Whitburn

Cameron Shanks joins his brother Chris in the ranks of Whitburn Band.

Shanks
  Cameron joins the band on percussion

Whitburn Band has announced the signing of percussionist Cameron Shanks.

Cameron, who is also a member of Bellshill Salvation Army Band and the Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army, joins from the cooperation band.

Having started to play on horn he later moved to percussion and has also enjoyed tenures playing with Langholm Town Band and Unison Kinneil. He has played at the British Open, Nationals and Europeans. His brother Chris is the solo euphonium at Whitburn.

Double delight

Speaking about signing he said: "I'm delighted to have joined Whitburn and look forward to working with the band and everything that we have planned in the coming year."

Band Manager Charlie Farren added: "We are delighted that Cameron has joined us. He comes with great experience, and he will be a great addition to our percussion team."

        

TAGS: Whitburn

