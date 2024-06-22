Barnsley Met invite for 50th birthday bash

The 50th anniversary of Barnsley Metropolitan Band will see them celebrate with a concert invite to everyone who has helped their success over the past half century.

Barnsley Metropolitan Band is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Established in 1974 at the same time as the new local government structure in South Yorkshire, the then Barnsley Music Centre Brass Band was formed and led by peripatetic brass teacher Harold Lillford.

Youth led success

Very much a youth band it was primarily made up of players who had benefited from peripatetic music teaching in local Barnsley schools. They soon became successful on both the concert and contest stage and gained promotion to the Second Section.

Following challenges in the mid 1980's with funding for music education, the band evolved as a self-constituted organisation known as Barnsley Metropolitan Band and was re-built and developed by Barnsley Music Service leader John Grinnell.

John went on the conduct the band for the next 22 years, whilst strong links were maintained with the local authority through civic events.

Inclusive

The band maintained an equally strong commitment to providing a safe and inclusive environment for youngsters to learn and enjoy brass band music — an ethos still at the heart of the band today.

Alex Francis took over the baton in 2007 as part of his role with the music service and has continued to build on the strong foundations that has seen many youngsters go on to enjoy their banding throughout the banding world at all levels.

In 2012 they became Music Hub partners and grew again in numbers, with many members staying with the band as they moved into adult working life or returned after university studies.

Everyone has made a huge contribution to our success and we would love them to be with us to enjoy our '50th Party in the Park' at Elsecar Park on Wednesday 17th July (7.00pm) Alex Francis

More success

Recently the band has enjoyed a successful contesting patch, qualifying for the National Finals four times in the last five years and being crowned Yorkshire Third Section champion earlier this year.

Speaking to 4BR Alex said: "We are now going to celebrate a wonderful half century of achievement and would love to welcome as many players as possible who have enjoyed even the shortest spell with us over those years.

Everyone has made a huge contribution to our success and we would love them to be with us to enjoy our '50th Party in the Park' at Elsecar Park on Wednesday 17th July (7.00pm)."

Concert split

Alex revealed that proceeds from the event will be split between local charity BIADS (Barnsley Dementia Support) and to support the bands transport costs to the National Finals in September.

He added: "Please bring along a chair and keep your fingers crossed for sunshine!



Barnsley Metropolitan Band are proud to turn 50 years old and thank all who have contributed to making it successfully to a half century! Here is to the next 50."