Death of Eikanger stalwart

Norwegian champion Eikanger Bjorsvik is mourning the loss of one of its stalwart members and driving forces, with the news of the passing of Oddvar Bjørge.

For over 50 years he was an indefatigable helper, supporter, driver and all-round mechanic for the band, as well as being the father of three children who all went on to play with them.

Oddvar passed away peacefully on 24th June, aged 88. He had suffered from Alzheimer dementia and spent his last years at a nursing home.

Proud father

He was the proud father of Rolf, Evelyn and Viggo, all of whom played in the band. Rolf was a noted euphonium player for 34 years, whilst Evelyn played baritone and tenor horn for a decade. Percussionist Viggo has both played and served as a leading administrator for more than 40 years.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Oddvar's practical dedication to the band came most notably in being responsible for keeping a total seven band vans in tip top working order since 1978 — saving thousands of Krone in the process. He also fixed cars of band members and was able to turn his hand to any non-musical practical problem."

They added: "His pride in the band also saw him drive the vans with two friends to accompany Eikanger on their travels all over Norway as well as abroad.

His contribution to the band was marked with him being interviewed for the acclaimed Norwegian television documentary series 'Korpsfiksert' aired in 2013. He will be greatly missed by everyone ion the Norwegian brass banding community."

Funeral details

Both Oddvar and his late wife, Sonja Eikanger Bjørge, were appointed Members of Honour in Eikanger-Bjørsvik in 1984.

The funeral service will be held in Knarvik Church Friday 5th July at 1.00pm followed by a gathering at Eikanger's rehearsal headquarters.