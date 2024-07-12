Swinton enjoys signs of musical inspiration

A super workshop and concert day led by Sean Chandler was a musical inspiration in more ways than one.

Swinton & District Excelsior Band recently hosted a workshop and concert day in Malton in North Yorkshire.

It featured developing players from the hosts alongside member of their Training Band and guests from Kirkbymoorside, Malton, White Star and Stape.

Great success

Led by conductor Bob Stradling alongside guest conductor and cornet soloist Sean Chandler it proved to be a great success with over 50 youngsters, from the age of 7 as well as adult learners up inspired by the communal atmosphere and musical fun.

Sean's reputation as a player is further enhanced by his work as teacher and interpreter of British Sign Language interpreter and promoter of music education for Deaf people.

Loved every second

Speaking about the Brass Band Week event on his Facebook page, Sean said: "Super grateful to MD Bob Stradling for his kindness and support in my first time doing something like this.

I loved every second and the Swinton and District Excelsior Band organisation is a force to be reckoned with!

Thank you so much for having me. Bravo for all the cracking work you're doing, and I do hope to see my existing and new mates again very soon."

Tips and playing

Sean expertly led the workshop band through their contributions to the afternoon concert and included many good tips for practising and breathing. The morning also included 'open mic' slots for solos and opportunities to have a go at conducting.

The afternoon concert featured music that had been worked on during the day, including a rousing rendition of the classic upbeat march, 'Bandology' before Sean wowed with his playing of 'Facilita', 'The Lazy Trumpeter' and 'Georgia On My Mind'.

Four members of the Swinton Band cornet section also joined him in a fleet-footed performance of 'Trumpets Wild'.

The joyful day concluded with all 70 plus musicians, conducted by Sean, raising the roof with 'Sweet Caroline'.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Amazing

Reflecting on the success Swinton & District Excelsior stated on their Facebook page: "We had a fabulous day. Sean was amazing keeping everyone engaged and wowed us with his amazing playing.

Thanks also go to Jasmine Templeman for leading our bucket drumming and was great to work alongside friends from Kirkbymoorside, Malton White Star Band and Stape."

Inspired

They added: "The youngsters from all four bands behaved impeccably and we hope everyone went home inspired to practice.

Thanks also to North Yorkshire Council Inspire Fund for some grant funding and the wonderful volunteers at Milton Rooms."