The job for you at Brass Bands England

There is an opportunity to join the team at BBE as a Learning Coordinator

Brass Bands England (BBE) is looking for an enthusiastic individual with some experience in education project delivery within the arts and culture sector to become a Learning Coordinator with the organisation.

The successful candidate will work closely with the BBE education team, supporting the delivery of the Brass Foundations programme, Future Leaders' Programme and BBE's series of webinars and training events.

Closing date and information

Closing date for applications is Wednesday 24th July (9.00am) with interviews held online on Monday 1st August.

For more information go to:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers