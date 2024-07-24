Eikanger welcomes new players for new season

The National and Siddis Champion has added five new faces to the ranks ahead of the forthcoming season.

Norwegian National and Siddis Champion, Eikanger Bjorsvik has welcomed a new intake of signings as they look towards a busy period of community, concert and contest activity.

Before the new contesting season starts the band will undertake its annual Feriespel Summer Course in Knarvik, where 100 youngsters will work with the players of the band — including their five new signings of Preben Johansen (soprano), Marita Strandborg (cornet), Sophie Brokstad (horn), and percussionists Heine Buanes and Thorvald Svasand Lihaug.

The first concert will see Eikanger work and perform alongside the Hordaland Ungdomsbrassband (Hordaland Youth Brass Band) on 25th August in the beautiful Knarvik Church.

Exciting experienced and new talent

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We welcome these new players who represent exciting new talent to the band of different ages and experience."

Soprano and cornet

The experienced Preben Johansen will take over the soprano cornet role recently vacated by Jon-Vegar Sundal.

Speaking about his move from Manger Musikklag to Eikanger he said: "I would like to thank Manger for 15 brilliant years of musical enjoyment, but the time was right to look forward to new challenges with Eikanger.

Succeeding Jon-Vegar will be challenging of course, but with dedicated colleagues to support me I'm sure we can all do something special."

The equally experienced Marita Strandborg also comes from elite level counterparts, with tenures as principal cornet for Krohnengen and in recent years on flugel with Radøy Brass and latterly as principal cornet at Oster Brass.

Horn and percussion

21-year-old horn player Sophie Brokstad joins from Kleppe Musikklg having previously playing with Fjell Brass and Flesland Musikklag. She started learning to play in Bergen based Minde School band and is a former member of Eikanger-Bjørsvik's youth programme 'EBML Talent' and student at Manger Folkehøgskule.

Percussionist Heine Buanes (19) joins from Tertnes Brass where he has played for two years. He was a young player in the Tertnes School Band and is currently training to become an industrial mechanic. He is already helping younger players as a percussion instructor.

He is joined by 21-year-old Thorvald SvÃ¥sand Lihaug who swapped to playing percussion and was a pupil at the music programme at Bergen Private Gymnas.