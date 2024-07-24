                 

*
banner

News

Eikanger welcomes new players for new season

The National and Siddis Champion has added five new faces to the ranks ahead of the forthcoming season.

Eikanger
  The band has welcomed the new signings

Wednesday, 24 July 2024

        

Norwegian National and Siddis Champion, Eikanger Bjorsvik has welcomed a new intake of signings as they look towards a busy period of community, concert and contest activity.

Before the new contesting season starts the band will undertake its annual Feriespel Summer Course in Knarvik, where 100 youngsters will work with the players of the band — including their five new signings of Preben Johansen (soprano), Marita Strandborg (cornet), Sophie Brokstad (horn), and percussionists Heine Buanes and Thorvald Svasand Lihaug.

The first concert will see Eikanger work and perform alongside the Hordaland Ungdomsbrassband (Hordaland Youth Brass Band) on 25th August in the beautiful Knarvik Church.

Exciting experienced and new talent

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We welcome these new players who represent exciting new talent to the band of different ages and experience."

Soprano and cornet

The experienced Preben Johansen will take over the soprano cornet role recently vacated by Jon-Vegar Sundal.

Speaking about his move from Manger Musikklag to Eikanger he said: "I would like to thank Manger for 15 brilliant years of musical enjoyment, but the time was right to look forward to new challenges with Eikanger.

Succeeding Jon-Vegar will be challenging of course, but with dedicated colleagues to support me I'm sure we can all do something special."

The equally experienced Marita Strandborg also comes from elite level counterparts, with tenures as principal cornet for Krohnengen and in recent years on flugel with Radøy Brass and latterly as principal cornet at Oster Brass.

We welcome these new players who represent exciting new talent to the band of different ages and experienceEikanger Bjorsvik

Horn and percussion

21-year-old horn player Sophie Brokstad joins from Kleppe Musikklg having previously playing with Fjell Brass and Flesland Musikklag. She started learning to play in Bergen based Minde School band and is a former member of Eikanger-Bjørsvik's youth programme 'EBML Talent' and student at Manger Folkehøgskule.

Percussionist Heine Buanes (19) joins from Tertnes Brass where he has played for two years. He was a young player in the Tertnes School Band and is currently training to become an industrial mechanic. He is already helping younger players as a percussion instructor.

He is joined by 21-year-old Thorvald SvÃ¥sand Lihaug who swapped to playing percussion and was a pupil at the music programme at Bergen Private Gymnas.

        

TAGS: Eikanger-Bjørsvik

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Eikanger

Eikanger welcomes new players for new season

July 24 • The National and Siddis Champion has added five new faces to the ranks ahead of the forthcoming season.

IBBSS

IBBSS prepares for global delegates

July 24 • The final preparations are being made to welcome players from across the world to Swansea University for the International Brass Band Summer School.

bRASS IN cONCERT

Brass in Concert tickets now on sale

July 24 • Tickets for the 47th Brass in Concert Championships are now on sale — so make sure you are quick to book your seat for two days of great entertainment.

Wychavon

Wychavon Festival of Brass line-ups confirmed

July 24 • There is a fine turn out bands taking part in this year's Wychavon Festival of Brass in November.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Phoenix Brass

Sunday 28 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 28 July • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 8AD

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 24 • Join Reading Band as our new Cornet player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 24 • Join Reading Band as our new Baritone player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 24 • Join Reading Band as our new Bb Bass player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top