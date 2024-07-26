New partnership announced to help boost next generation of Welsh music makers

A new initiative between National Youth Arts Wales and the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music aims to inspire a new generation of musicians.

National Youth Arts Wales (NYAW) which aims to empower the next generation of the nation's musicians, has linked with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) to announce a new partnership to support music education in Wales.

Both organisations share a commitment to championing high-quality inclusive music education and experiences for young people, with the official announcement to be made at the concert of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales at the Great Hall, Swansea on Sunday 28th July.

Three strands

During the first year, the partnership will focus on three strands: Talent Pathways; Youth Voice and Data.

This will include supporting talented young musicians to form ensembles, receiving world-leading tuition and performing together by working with music services, organisations and schools to analyse progression routes across different instruments, voices and music genres.

This will see NYAW and ABRSM identify 'cold spots' in provision for young people and deliver a range of projects.

Youth Voice will provide young people with new opportunities for training, influencing policy and work experience.

NYAW has recently appointed three young trustees to its board and created a group of young 'ChangeMakers' to influence NYAW activities. It will share these experiences with ABRSM, with a view to developing new models of best practice for the arts sector together.

New ways of developing data analysis and gathering music education and participation throughout Wales will help identify which instruments are being learnt to a high standard, which are less popular, and which areas of the country are most in need of support.

Excited

Speaking about the initiative, Evan Dawson, CEO of National Youth Arts Wales said: "ABRSM is one of the world's leading music education organisations and we're excited to embark on this new partnership.

Together, we understand the emotional role that music plays in the lives of young people, recognising and celebrating the diverse range of backgrounds each individual brings, while drawing on our musical network of composers, teachers and performers."

He added: "We are all thrilled to be working in closer partnership with ABRSM to help inspire and support young people to flourish through creative, innovative and generous music-making, throughout all of Wales."

We are all thrilled to be working in closer partnership with ABRSM to help inspire and support young people to flourish through creative, innovative and generous music-making, throughout all of Wales Evan Dawson, CEO of National Youth Arts Wales

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Support

Meanwhile, James Welburn, Deputy Head of Engagement of ABRSM told 4BR: "We're delighted to be collaborating with National Youth Arts Wales on what we anticipate will be an engaging and energetic partnership in support of young musicians across Wales.

We're particularly excited about our youth voice programmes, helping to embed the voices of young people within our organisations and the wider sector, and keeping young musicians at the heart of all we do."

More information:

For more information go to:

More information: www.abrsm.org

More information: www.nyaw.org.uk