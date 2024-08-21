                 

Shanks takes associate baton at Whitburn

British Open challengers appoint their solo euphonium Chris Shanks to the role as Associate Conductor.

Chris Shanks
  Chris Shanks has already started in his new role with the British Open o the horizon

Wednesday, 21 August 2024

        

British Open challengers Whitburn has announced the appointment of Chris Shanks as its new Associate Conductor.

The Besson artist and solo euphonium of the band has already been active in his new role in helping prepare the band ahead of their Symphony Hall challenge under the baton of Michael Fowles.

Experience

He has gained extensive experience as Resident Musical Director with EverReady Band, as well on a freelance basis with Lochgelly Band, and also with Unison Kinneil and Langholm Town Band.

The Royal Scottish Academy of Music & Drama graduate has been a member of Whitburn for the past decade gaining widespread acclaim and honours for his playing. He is also the Principal Euphonium of Bellshill Band of the Salvation Army as well as being the Divisional Youth Bandmaster.

Honoured

Speaking about his new role he said: "I feel honoured to take on this role and I'm excited to be given this new opportunity to work with such a fine group of musicians in what is a busy second half of the year."

Charlie Farren, Whitburn Band Chairman, added: "We are delighted that Chris has taken up the position of Associate Conductor, and we are now looking forward to working with him on a number of exciting projects."

        

