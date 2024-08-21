Harper inspires talent in Japanese heat

Philip Harper has just returned from Japan where he led 70 highly talented players in their high temperature music making.

It was the seventh time he has led the course, although it was the first time it hasn't been held in the city of Hamamatsu, situated about halfway between Tokyo and Osaka, global base of Yamaha, following the global Covid-19 pandemic.

40 degrees

Reflecting on the course, Philip told 4BR: "I was delighted to return to Japan for the first time since 2019 to lead this inspirational summer camp.

The thinking behind moving north to Hokkaido was to avoid the scorching summer temperatures of Honshu, the main island, which can top 40 degrees. It was still absolutely roasting, but all the players worked hard over three days of rehearsal and then a final concert."

British style

The camp was organised by members of Hamamatsu Brass Band led by leading Japanese cornet player Atsuhiko Okamoto, who brought together the players from British style brass bands from across Japan

These included members of the Northern Crystal Band, British Brass Dolce, Riverside British Brass, Osaka Brass Band and Happy Penguin Brass.

As well as full band rehearsals, the delegates enjoyed a lecture from Philip on brass band cultural history which featured a summary of the most important pieces in the brass band repertoire.

Enthusiasm

Philip added: "There are many more wind bands than brass bands in Japan, but there is such a healthy enthusiasm for the British style band.

Everyone is keen to learn as much as possible about how to make the 'British' sound, how to play with the correct vibrato and what the latest trends in the UK are."



The music Philip selected for the camp included classics such as the march 'Army of the Nile' and the 'Suite from Pineapple Poll', as well as 'Lions of Legends' by Thierry Deleruyelle ("a nightmare for Japanese pronunciation!" said Philip) and Philip's own arrangements of 'Walk Like an Egyptian' and 'I Want to Break Free'.

It was a great trip and wonderful to see such retained enthusiasm for banding in Japan. I want to thank Okamoto-san and all of the delegates for welcoming me and working hard to create a very good concert Philip Harper

Great trip

He added: "My Japanese skills are pretty rusty after a five-year absence but I did my best and was helped in translation by Hiroe Tada who played percussion in the band and has also lived in the UK, playing cornet with Middleton and Wingates Band."

Philip concluded: "It was a great trip and wonderful to see such retained enthusiasm for banding in Japan. I want to thank Okamoto-san and all of the delegates for welcoming me and working hard to create a very good concert."

The camp will be held again next year although it will return to its original home in Hamamatsu and take place from 14-17th August 2025.

Hear in performance

You can here the band in performance at: https://youtu.be/sTX4lmxGv5E?feature=shared