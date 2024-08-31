World Rankings: August update

Foden's Band tops rankings after thrilling spring and summer contest season.

Foden's Band retains its place at the top of the Band Supplies — 4barsrest rankingsfollowing a very busy spring and summer contest season that saw Switzerland's Brass Band Treize Etoiles retain its European Championships, Oldham (Lees), Amersham and Ebbw Valley scoop the honours at the Spring Festival in Blackpool and Wellington Brass confirm its position as New Zealand's leading band at their recent Championships.

The other contests taking place since the last update were:

Flemish Open — won by Brass band Schoonhoven

NWBBA Buxton — won by Ratby Co-operative

Fife Brass Band Festival — won by the cooperation band

Holme Valley Contest — won by Unite the Union

European Championships Challenge Section — won by LT Brass

Northern Counties — won by Lochgelly

Oslo Brass Festival — won by Brøttum Brass

French Open Championships — won by Flowers

Dutch Open Championships — won by Brass Band Schoonhoven

Bugle Contest — won by Camborne Town

With plenty of points on offer at the major autumn contests in the UK and a plethora of national events around Europe, there is plenty of scope for change throughout the top 200. Indeed, there are ten different bands that, in theory at least, could be the number one at the end of the year!

Next update will be at the end of September, by which time we will know which band will be the 2024 British Open Champion and the winners of the Lower Section Finals at Cheltenham.

Top 10 bands

1. Foden's

2. Cory

3. Eikanger-Bjørsvik

4. Brass Band Treize Etoiles

5. Black Dyke

6. Tredegar

7. Brighouse and Rastrick

8. Valaisia Brass Band

9. Brass Band Willebroek

10. Flowers

To view all ranked bands go to:

www.4barsrest.com/rankings