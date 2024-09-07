                 

Result: 2024 British Open Championship

Brass Band Treize Etoiles wins the 170th British Open in Symphony courtesy of a truly stunning performance of 'The Lost Circle'.

 

Saturday, 07 September 2024

        

Result:

1. Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz)
2. Flowers (Paul Holland)
3. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas Childs)
4. Grimethorpe (Michael Bach)
5. Foden's (Russell Gray)
6. KNDS Fairey (Philip Chalk)
7. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)
8. the cooperation band (Glenn Van Looy)
9. Leyland (Daniel Brooks)
10. Carlton Main Frickley Main (Allan Withington)
11. Cory (Philip Harper)
12. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)
13. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)
14. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)
15. Aldbourne (Ivan Meylemans)
16. Northop Silver (Erik van de Kolk)
17. Whitburn (Michael Fowles)
18. Oldham Band (Lees) (John Collins)

Stanley Wainwright Memorial Trophy: Mathilde Roh (Brass Band Treize Etoiles)
Brian Evans Memorial Trophy for Best Soprano: Paul Richards (Flowers)
The Geoffrey Whitham Memorial Trophy for Best Euphonium: Adam Bokaris (Black Dyke)

        

British Open

Sit back and enjoy The Lost Circle action on Wobplay around the world

September 6 • If you cannot make it to the event itself to hear the 18 performances of Jan Van der Roost's 'The Lost Circle' you can still sit back and enjoy it all

British Open

Cash in on programmes and scores at the British Open

September 6 • You can enjoy the music making at the British Open and still go home with change in your pocket if you bring cash to Symphony Hall.

Symphony Hall

Sunday at the Open packed with music making

September 6 • The day after the 170th British Open Championships will also be packed with great music making to enjoy

