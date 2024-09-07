Result: 2024 British Open Championship

Result:
1. Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz)
2. Flowers (Paul Holland)
3. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas Childs)
4. Grimethorpe (Michael Bach)
5. Foden's (Russell Gray)
6. KNDS Fairey (Philip Chalk)
7. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)
8. the cooperation band (Glenn Van Looy)
9. Leyland (Daniel Brooks)
10. Carlton Main Frickley Main (Allan Withington)
11. Cory (Philip Harper)
12. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)
13. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)
14. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)
15. Aldbourne (Ivan Meylemans)
16. Northop Silver (Erik van de Kolk)
17. Whitburn (Michael Fowles)
18. Oldham Band (Lees) (John Collins)
Stanley Wainwright Memorial Trophy: Mathilde Roh (Brass Band Treize Etoiles)
Brian Evans Memorial Trophy for Best Soprano: Paul Richards (Flowers)
The Geoffrey Whitham Memorial Trophy for Best Euphonium: Adam Bokaris (Black Dyke)