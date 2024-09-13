Grimethorpe set to inspire next generation

Grimethorpe's latest education initiative looks to inspire the next intake of youngsters to its North of England Youth Band.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced an exciting opportunity for young players with its latest education initiative and ongoing commitment to developing youth talent through workshops, rehearsals and unique performance opportunities.

Youth Band Workshop

The next Youth Band Workshop will take place on Saturday 28th September at Barnsley Civic Theatre from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

This workshop day offers up to 100 participants the rare chance to rehearse with and learn from members of Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Develop skills

The band's Education Lead, Jim Fletcher told 4BR: "The youngsters will enjoy sectionals and full rehearsals, as well as the chance to really develop new skills in a supportive and inspiring environment. The day will culminate in a short concert for parents, showcasing the progress made.

The day costs £10 per person.

For further information go to: www.grimethorpeband.co.uk/youth

First rehearsal back

The current Grimethorpe North of England Youth Band will be hosting its first rehearsal of the new year on Sunday, 29th September 2024, and the band is now inviting Grade 6+ players to apply for membership.

For more information or to apply, please contact: education@grimethorpeband.com