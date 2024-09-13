                 

*
banner

News

Brass banding on the prospectus at University of West of England

Conductor Anri Adachi is forming a new student brass band at the University of the West of England -so if you want to play in it just get in touch — presto.

Anri
  The band will be led by conductor Anri Adachi

Friday, 13 September 2024

        

A new brass band is being formed at the University of the West of England with the aim of bringing together students with a passion for playing great music and enjoying themselves in the process.

Led by Anri Adachi, Senior Lecturer in Classical and Jazz Music Enrichment, as well as MD of Nailsworth Silver Band, the first get-together rehearsal will take place at the university's OneZone in E Block on its Frenchay campus, Filton, Bristol on Wednesday 2nd October (5.30pm)

Weekly rehearsals

Thanks to support of the University's Centre for Music, weekly rehearsals will take place every Wednesday from then on.

Speaking to 4BR, Anri said: "Although the University already has a thriving Orchestra, Big Band and several successful choirs, it has never had its own brass band, and given there are so many students with a passion for brass and percussion I thought it was about time we had one.

The initial response has been great and I can't wait to get going next month. We are open to all players who wish to enjoy their music making in an inclusive, welcoming environment — and have plenty of fun in the process."

given there are so many students with a passion for brass and percussion I thought it was about time we had oneAnri Adachi.

Hard at work

Anri has been hard at work in preparation for the launch and has managed to get her hands on some instruments thanks to the great help from Gloucestershire Music Hub for students who haven't got one to play on at present to use in rehearsals.

"I know getting all the instruments we may need is going to be difficult so if anyone can help, please let us know.

We want to make the UWE Brass Band an integral part of student life and we have set our ambitions on an appearance at the Uni-Brass Championships — so if you want to be part of the start of a great musical adventure just come along."

As an extra attraction on 23rd October, the new brass band will enjoy a free workshop by Cory principal cornet and Besson Artist, Tom Hutchinson.

Contact:

anri.adachi@uwe.ac.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Anri

Brass banding on the prospectus at University of West of England

September 13 • Conductor Anri Adachi is forming a new student brass band at the University of the West of England -so if you want to play in it just get in touch — presto.

Grimethorpe

Grimethorpe set to inspire next generation

September 13 • Grimethorpe's latest education initiative looks to inspire the next intake of youngsters to its North of England Youth Band.

Doodles

Tired and in need of an overhaul?

September 13 • If your mouthpiece feels as if it needs a little bit of a bling spruce up then starting doodling...

Bugle

New lead for Bugle at Cheltenham

September 13 • The experienced Mark Arnold will lead a band with a special connection at Cheltenham this weekend.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 15 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Sunday 15 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Witney Town Band

September 13 • Witney Town Band have 3 vacancies: (1) First Trombone (2) Soprano Cornet, and (3) Bb or Eb Bass. . A 4th section band in Oxfordshire with an active performance schedule, we are a well-established & extremely friendly band that would love to hear from you!

Hathersage Band

September 12 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?This is our only vacancy.

Epping Forest Band

September 11 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top