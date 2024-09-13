Brass banding on the prospectus at University of West of England

Conductor Anri Adachi is forming a new student brass band at the University of the West of England -so if you want to play in it just get in touch — presto.

A new brass band is being formed at the University of the West of England with the aim of bringing together students with a passion for playing great music and enjoying themselves in the process.

Led by Anri Adachi, Senior Lecturer in Classical and Jazz Music Enrichment, as well as MD of Nailsworth Silver Band, the first get-together rehearsal will take place at the university's OneZone in E Block on its Frenchay campus, Filton, Bristol on Wednesday 2nd October (5.30pm)

Weekly rehearsals

Thanks to support of the University's Centre for Music, weekly rehearsals will take place every Wednesday from then on.

Speaking to 4BR, Anri said: "Although the University already has a thriving Orchestra, Big Band and several successful choirs, it has never had its own brass band, and given there are so many students with a passion for brass and percussion I thought it was about time we had one.

The initial response has been great and I can't wait to get going next month. We are open to all players who wish to enjoy their music making in an inclusive, welcoming environment — and have plenty of fun in the process."

given there are so many students with a passion for brass and percussion I thought it was about time we had one Anri Adachi.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Hard at work

Anri has been hard at work in preparation for the launch and has managed to get her hands on some instruments thanks to the great help from Gloucestershire Music Hub for students who haven't got one to play on at present to use in rehearsals.

"I know getting all the instruments we may need is going to be difficult so if anyone can help, please let us know.

We want to make the UWE Brass Band an integral part of student life and we have set our ambitions on an appearance at the Uni-Brass Championships — so if you want to be part of the start of a great musical adventure just come along."

As an extra attraction on 23rd October, the new brass band will enjoy a free workshop by Cory principal cornet and Besson Artist, Tom Hutchinson.

Contact:

anri.adachi@uwe.ac.uk