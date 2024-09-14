Report & Result: 2024 Third Section National Championship of Great Britain

The Golborne Band claims the maritime musical honours in Cheltenham to claim their first National title success.

The Golborne Band spearheaded what was to be a highly successful weekend for the North West region with a fine Third Section victory on Saturday afternoon.

By the time two long contesting days had concluded late on Sunday night, 8 of the 11 Area representatives had claimed a top-six finish, including two further podium spots.

They were led proudly by the band from just outside Wigan.

Progress

Formed in 1847, Golborne has risen more than once from dormancy to be a regular and respected competitor on the regional circuit of contests. More recently they have also enjoyed success under several conductors, winning the Butlins Fourth Section title in 2022.

However, since the arrival of the experienced Les Webb further progress has been made.

The band won the Fourth Section Area title in 2023 and just missed out on a top-six finish at the National Final. Promoted to the Third Section, they gained Cheltenham qualification in Blackpool in February, whilst boosted by the recent arrival of several new signings they have now claimed a first ever National title.

Promotion

With the imposing challenge of the Second Section to contemplate in 2025, they will be hoping to continue their climb up through the sections.

How they go about that, new rivals will have to wait and see, although reflecting on their victory, and offering their congratulations to fellow competitors on their Facebook page, the band said: "Guess what happened? We won! We are absolutely thrilled to bits. And this means as of next year, we will be a Second Section band."

In a thoroughly enjoyable contest, Golborne were pushed hard for their victory by podium finishers whom adjudicator Sandy Smith later told 4BR had also "really captured the character of the music".

They came from excellent accounts from Flookburgh and Croy in second and third, with the remaining top-six places taken by strongly defined renditions from Clifton & Lightcliffe, Morecambe and Nailsworth Silver.

Command of musicality

Peter Yorke's test-piece may have painted a miniature picture of a 1960s maritime industry that now exists only on newsreel films and in history books, but it was still one that held modern contesting relevance in enabling the best bands to display a command of musicality, rather than mere technical proficiency.

It was a delight to hear four movements of well-defined style and character rather than tick box endorsements of basic performance requirements.

That was certainly noted in the pre-results remarks of Sandy Smith (joined by John Maines and Nicholas Garman) who spoke of the most successful bands being able to, "capture the spirit of the music".

The best

The best he said played with a sense of musical poise; from the emerging structures of the opening 'Web of Steel' and the noble 'Launch' to the industrious jazz inflections of 'Hands at Work' and majestic 'Maiden Voyage'.

Golborne did just that for them, to set sail for home later in the day as the new National Champion.

"A performance capturing the character of this music so well. Directed with aplomb by an understanding MD", wrote Sandy Smith in his remarks.

John Maines (who played with a ship building band in Cammel Lairds as a teenager) added that their account had built throughout "to a fine ending", whilst Nicholas Garman added: "I really enjoyed your interpretation."

Excellent early marker

It certainly had to be good to beat the excellent early marker of the 20-band field from the North of England challengers Flookburgh.

Led with subtle authority by the vastly experienced John Iveson, it caught the ears in the box with its richly characterised contrasts, immediately following a more robust, but sonorous account from Morecambe conducted by Billy Porter which eventually ended fifth.

There was delight for Croy Silver in third place as they pushed their way into the title reckoning with a performance of solid structuring and industrious endeavour led by Kenneth Blackwood — none more so than their amazing one-woman percussion deck hand.

Impressive contenders

A vastly experienced 'sea dog' (in the best way possible) also ensured that his band was always going to be in the judges' mind as John Clay once again tempered the style with definition to lead Clifton & Lightcliffe into fourth place.

Their super euphonium player Adrian Harrison claimed a well-deserved 'Best Soloist' award for his outstanding all-round contribution on a day when there was a deck full of impressive contenders in every band.

It also enabled the Yorkshire band to finish ahead of Nailsworth Silver in sixth. Just a few little clips nicked the polish of a fine judged account by Anri Adachi's ensemble, but it was further evidence of the solid progress made since they won the Fourth Section National title in 2021.

Quality percussion

The choice of test-piece by the Kapitol Music Panel (of which Sandy and John were part) ensured that MDs could confidently reveal the more aesthetic aspects of their contest day performance without losing control of the essential foundation blocks of good intonation and ensemble precision.

What was also noticeable was the quality of the percussion playing, which although not extensive (many bands had just one expert multi-tasking player, whilst others had more — with Barnsley fielding five to ensure all their players could enjoy the 'National' experience) certainly added greatly to the colour and texture of the music.

As a result, a whole host of bands gave thoughtfully constructed, evocative renditions that on another day may have just pushed into the top-six.

A spirited Penclawdd was seventh, whilst Towcester Studio found a great deal of favour in the hall (gaining the 'kiss of death' as a potential winner from 4BR), but not so much in the box, in ending eighth.

Well directed

The top-10 was completed by well-directed accounts from Barnsley Metropolitan and Spennymoor Town, whilst just behind there was little to choose between Verwood Town in eleventh down to Wellington (Telford) in seventeenth, as well as the hard working trio Eccleston, Welwyn Garden City and Crwbin.

Being a subjective brass band contest, some will still have left a little more puzzled than others with their final placing (Perthshire perhaps more than most).

However, each provided the judges with performances that although pockmarked with minor unease and error, all captured the essence of maritime industry and elegance as their well-constructed ships emerged from the steel girder opening bars to the sleek elegance of the final sea journey.

Iwan Fox

Result: Third Section:



Test piece: The Shipbuilders (Peter Yorke)

Adjudicators: Sandy Smith, Nicholas Garman, John Maines

1. Golborne (Les Webb)

2. Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)

3. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood)

4. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)

5. Morecambe (Billy Porter)

6. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)

7. Penclawdd (John Jones)

8. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)

9. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)

10. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)

11. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)

12. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

13. Amersham Concert (Malcolm Peach)

14. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)

15. Putney & Wimbledon (Dr Sam Topp)

16. Perthshire (William MacMullen)

17. Wellington (Telford) (Ian Johnson)

18. Eccleston (John Wood)

19. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)

20. Crwbin (Alex McGee)

Best Soloist: Adrian Harrison (euphonium) — Clifton & Lightcliffe