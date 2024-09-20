                 

*
banner

News

Roberts Bakery Band to return to Germany

After a decade away the Roberts Bakery Band will be reconnecting with friends in Germany.

Roberts Bakery
  The band returns to Germany for the first time since 2014.

Friday, 20 September 2024

        

The Roberts Bakery Band will return to Germany for the first time in a decade to take part in the Aue-Bad Schlema Festival.

It renews a musical link that started in 1998 when the band was invited to take part in the prestigious festival event leading to a dozen visits up until 2014.

Renew

Now the band from Northwich will return under Musical Director Mike Jones to renew an association that led to many lasting friendships.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to be able to return to a festival where we were so warmly welcomed and appreciated for so many years under our former MD Colin Cranson. These are exciting times for the band under Mike's direction and this is another sign of the solid progress that is being made."

        

TAGS: Roberts Bakery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Making Music

Making Music announces 202 Award winners

September 20 • The major leisure time support organisation has just announced its list of annual award winners

Flixton

New trio sign up for Flixton

September 20 • The North West First Section contenders welcome three new signings to the ranks.

Roberts Bakery

Roberts Bakery Band to return to Germany

September 20 • After a decade away the Roberts Bakery Band will be reconnecting with friends in Germany.

Shaun Elliott

Death of Shaun Elliott

September 20 • The death has been announced of the respected former player and Chairperson of the Staffordshire Band.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 22 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Countess Of Wessex String Orchestra

Friday 27 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 28 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Songs from the Shows (Concert & Meal)

Sunday 29 September • Ferrari's Country House Hotel, Chipping Lane, Preston PR3 2TB

Newstead Brass - 50th Anniversary Brass Spectacular

Sunday 29 September • Palace Theatre, Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

September 19 • The band is looking to fill a Euphonium and a Percussion (kit) position..

Besses o'th' Barn Band

September 19 • We are a very hard working group of musicians making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. Looking forward towards the Area Contest, we are looking for three percussionists , a Bb Bass and one Back Row Cornet.

Cold Ash Brass

September 18 • Cold Ash Brass are looking to appoint a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead our wonderful brass band.. We have a full and dedicated contingent who enjoy making music together, ever improving and performing to the public regularly through a variety of events.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top