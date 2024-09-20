Roberts Bakery Band to return to Germany

After a decade away the Roberts Bakery Band will be reconnecting with friends in Germany.

The Roberts Bakery Band will return to Germany for the first time in a decade to take part in the Aue-Bad Schlema Festival.

It renews a musical link that started in 1998 when the band was invited to take part in the prestigious festival event leading to a dozen visits up until 2014.

Now the band from Northwich will return under Musical Director Mike Jones to renew an association that led to many lasting friendships.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to be able to return to a festival where we were so warmly welcomed and appreciated for so many years under our former MD Colin Cranson. These are exciting times for the band under Mike's direction and this is another sign of the solid progress that is being made."