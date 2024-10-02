Limited tickets left for Graham evening

There are only limited tickets left to grab if you want to hear the music making as the ISB presents an evening with Peter Graham.

There are only a limited number of tickets left for the special evening concert that will see the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army host an evening celebrating the music of composer Peter Graham on the eve of the National Final.

Royal College of Music

Hosted at the Royal College of Music which is situated opposite the Royal Albert Hall, the Friday evening concert (4th October — 7.45pm) will see Bandmaster Dr Stephen Cobb and his ensemble joined by special guest Peter Graham, composer of the National Final test-piece, 'Harrison's Dream'.

Also performing will be stars David Childs, Philip Cobb and Charlie Green amongst others.

Doors open at 7.00pm.

Tickets:



https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/south-kensington/royal-college-of-music-amaryllis-fleming-concert-hall/the-international-staff-band-presents-an-evening-with-peter-graham/2024-10-04/19:45/t-dvmnkgv