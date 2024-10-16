Triptych trio treat at Guildhall and Royal Welsh

You can hear the trio of Helen Vollam, Philip Cobb and Liz Burley in recital action in London and Cardiff on Thursday and Friday.

There is a rare chance to hear a trio of outstanding musicians in performance at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama this Friday (18th October)

London and Cardiff

Trumpeter Philip Cobb will be joined by trombonist Hellen Vollam and pianist Liz Burley for a recital performance at the Dora Stoutzker Hall at 1.15pm.

It follows the performance the trio are giving at the London Guildhall School of Music on Thursday 17th October at 1130am.

Music to be performed incudes new works by Julia Simpson and Dan Jenkins as well as from Steen Hansen, Korngold, Piazzolla and Chick Corea.

Looking forward

Speaking about the forthcoming performance Helen, who is the principal trombone of the BBC Symphony Orchestra said: "Looking forward to performing some trio recitals this week in London and Cardiff with superstars Phil and Liz!

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased in advance at: https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/whats-on/tickets/book?EventInstanceId=423403