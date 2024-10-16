                 

BBE Brass Band Podcast shortlisted for industry award

Brass Band England's 'Archive Series' has been shortlisted for a Hubhopper Podcast Award.

  The podcast is hosted by Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann

Wednesday, 16 October 2024

        

The Brass Band Podcast, produced and hosted by Brass Bands England, has been nominated for a Hubhopper Podcast Award.

The annual online competition celebrates the interest, power and excellence of podcasts programmes, giving accolades and recognition to the best curated and presented shows.

Education and Learning

Hosted by BBE's Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann The Brass Band Podcast is hoping to win the Education and Learning category.

For each episode the duo are joined by special guests to talk about issues, topics that are linked to items and themes of research at the Brass Band Archive in Huddersfield.

Archive Editions

The 'Archive Editions', explores brass band heritage through items and themes from the national Brass Bands Archive based in Huddersfield.

The series is currently on Episode 6.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0yAelxSSl823d7Y1h1O4aD

Episode 1: Introducing the Brass Band Archive

Episode 2: The Art of Contesting

Episode 3: Brass Bands, Military and Remembrance

Episode 4: A Brass Band Dynasty

Episode 5: Politics and Brass Bands

Episode 6: Women in Banding

Enjoy

The Brass Band Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and a number of other podcast listening sites.

To help the podcast make its way into the final, which will consist of the top three voted podcasts, listeners are being asked to cast their vote for the show.

Vote:

Each email address can cast one vote per podcast per award category.

To vote please visit: www.bbe.band/podcast-vote

select The Brass Band Podcast from the dropdown list.

Voting closes this Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

        

