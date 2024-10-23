                 

Japanese players perform for charity cause

Over 120 players continue to help rase funds for the victims of the naturel disasters that have affected Japan.

Japan
  Over 120 players took part in the most recent event

Wednesday, 23 October 2024

        

Over 120 Japanese brass band performers recently joined forces to raise funds for a charity that continues to help the victims of earthquake disasters that have struck the country over the past decade and more.

Brass for Japan

'Brass for Japan' first took place in 2011 and has since raised the equivalent of tens of thousands of pounds in Yen to help those affected by disasters in areas such as Noto.

Despite not taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic the desire to keep helping has remained with the 13th edition of the fund-raising event recently taking place in Yokohama Minatomirai. It was hosted by Artfreedom brass band in Kanagawa spearheaded by its Chairperson Yutaka Funahashi.

Over 50 bands from Japan's brass, wind and orchestral movements have provided players to help support the charity every Autumn with two concert performances in front of the sailing ship, Nihon-Maru.

Concerts

Between the two main concerts six small ensembles also entertain the large audience, especially a 26 strong trombone ensemble.

The conductor was Atsunori Kaneko a hugely respected trumpet and cornet player, as well as a graduate of Senzoku College of Music and the MD of the Artfreedom Brass Band.

Important

One of those taking part was Kazz Kouno, who as a student in Wales played for Cory Band.

Speaking about the experience he told 4BR: "I really wanted to take part in this year's fund raising event, so off I went with my Eb tuba and had a great time with so many friends.

Information about the disaster area and charity activities are decreasing year by year but we believe that keep doing the movements is the most important so we will not stop supporting the victims and the places."

Kazz revealed that the band performed several works, including 'Minerva' by Jan van der Roost, the soprano solo 'Ravender Star Flower' which was played by all eight soprano players who came along, 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' and 'Fire in the Blood' by Paul Lovatt-Cooper.

        

