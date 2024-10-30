New flugel at Grimethorpe

Gareth Owen takes on the flugel horn role at Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced the appointment of Gareth Owen as their new flugel horn player.

The former University of Huddersfield student has previously held the repiano cornet seat from 2000 to 2004 before returning most recently on front row cornet.

Proud

Speaking about his new role he said: "I've always been proud to have played a small part in the history of this great band.

I was delighted to re-join in March 2023 after a 19 year break, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to succeed such great players in the flugel seat."

Speaking about the appointment MD Ben Dixon added: "I'm thrilled that Gareth has agreed to take on the role. He has already proved himself to be a valuable asset to the band, having given a number of outstanding solo performances in recent concerts."

Thanks

The band also took the opportunity to thank Mark Walters, who recently made the decision to leave.

A spokesperson stated: "Mark has been a fantastic servant of the band since he joined our Junior band in 1975, and senior band in 1980."