Harper to lead conducting pathway on Elgar course

Philip Harper will lead a new 'Conducting Pathway' on the 2025 Elgar International Brass Band Summer School — and you can be a part of it.

Harper
  Philip Harper could be pointing at you on the

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

        

The Elgar International Brass Band Summer School is to a 'Conducting Pathway' initiative that will run alongside its 2025 Summer School. It will be led by Course Director, Philip Harper.

Inclusive invite

Open to anyone, regardless of conducting experience, it was stated that it will comprise a full day of classroom and rehearsal sessions with the tutor ensemble covering all aspects of conducting.

This will include baton technique; study of some of the great masters; score reading; rehearsal technique; people management and artistic vision.

Each day there will opportunities to observe Philip's rehearsals and conduct the delegate's bands with his feedback, as well as a regular daily group tutorial with him alongside fellow conducting students.

There will also be the opportunity to introduce and conduct a piece with one of the delegate bands on stage in the Routh Hall at Bromsgrove School.

Five places

Speaking about the initiative, Philip said: "I'm passionate about developing banding leadership talent, and delighted to be able to offer this pathway. We have five places available, with a fully inclusive welcome to all applicants."

4BR was informed that applications will be by video and should express potential leadership qualities rather than any conducting experience.

More information:

For further information go to: www.eibbss.org.uk

        

