BBE looks to boost record numbers

Brass Bands England looks to add to the number of bands that it works after reporting further increases at its recent AGM.

  BBE reported further increases in its membership numbers

Thursday, 07 November 2024

        

Brass Bands England has launched a pre-Christmas call to new bands to join them following confirmation at its recent Annual General Meeting that they now represent a record number of 526 member organisations.

Increase

That has represented a 191% increase since 2018 and sees BBE provide services that can be enjoyed by over 17,250 individuals.

The AGM report outlined that BBE provided BandSafe training to 417 people on 18 bespoke on-line courses with its award winning Brass Foundations outreach work being enjoyed by over 2,500 participants in over 300 sessions.

That has been made possible by the use of its £405,000 of funding from Arts Council England as well as its partnerships with the likes of Brass in Concert, BBCA, the RNCM, AMP and UniBrass.

There are so many reasons to become a member of Brass Bands EnglandBBE

Betterment

As spokesperson told 4BR: "There are so many reasons to become a member of Brass Bands England. For a start, we are the largest brass band membership organisation in the world.

We work with bands, councils, funders, government and the public all for the betterment of your band."

They added: "Becoming a member helps us fly the flag for banding in more ways than you might imagine, including involvement with national campaigns, discussions with the government about the importance of banding, and allowing us to welcome the next generation of players through our Brass Foundations programme."

