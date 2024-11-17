Result: 2024 Youth Brass in Concert Championship

Result:
Adjudicators:
Anne Crookston (Performance)
Andrea Price (Entertainment & Presentation)
Performance/Presentation = Total
1. Wardle Academy Youth (Brad McCulloch): 120/80 = 200
2. Lancashire Youth (Helen Minshall): 117/72 = 189
3. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans): 114/74 = 188
4. Lions Youth (Ian Raisbeck): 111/76 = 187
5. Houghton Area Youth (Brian Adams): 105/78 = 183
6. Elland Silver Youth (Samantha Harrison): 108/68 = 176
7. Seindorf Beaumaris Youth (Peter Cowlishaw): 102/70 = 172
8. Macclesfield Youth (Louise Renshaw): 99/66 = 165
Best Soloist: Elise Hale (flugel) â€” Youth Brass 2000
Youngest Player: Benjamin Smith (aged 7) â€” Houghton Area Youth