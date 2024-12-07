                 

News

Foden's look to secure new home in heart of community

Although they are in need of a new home in 2025, the Foden's Band is confident it can overcome the challenges to remain in the heart of Sandbach.

Fodens
  The band and the Foden names it carries as been a part of the Sandbach community since 1902

Saturday, 07 December 2024

        

Foden's Band has told 4BR that despite the news that they will need to find a new home in 2025, encouraging progress has already been made to ensure that they remain in the heart of their home town of Sandbach.

A recent BBC West Midlands news article painted a somewhat downbeat future for the North West Regional Champion.

Move

However, although Band Manager Mark Wilkinson admitted that there are challenges ahead in finding rehearsal as well as storage and parking facilities, they are confident they can be overcome.

"We have known about the need to move from our current base at Bradwell Village Hall for some time," Mark said.

"We have a very good relationship with the owner and with the assistance of the Foden's family and Cheshire East and Sandbach Town Council we are confident that we can find a new home in the town that is synonymous with the band.

We are currently looking into a number of short and long term options and are grateful to the numerous offers we have received since the story was announced."

We are currently looking into a number of short and long term options and are grateful to the numerous offers we have received since the story was announcedBand Manager, Mark Wilkinson

Help

He added: "However, if anyone feels they are able to help in any way I would be very pleased to speak to them.

Foden's have been based in Sandbach since our formation in 1902 and as well as the main Foden's Band, we also run a weekly Community band as well as a fully functioning Youth Band which are an integral part of our music making."

        

