Eikanger extend Gilje connection to 27 years

The musical partnership between Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag and conductor Reid Gilje has been extended for another two years.

2025 marked a quarter of century since the initial appointment was made, although Gilje had enjoyed a freelance role with the band prior to this.

Integral part

Since 2000 though he has become an integral part of Eikanger's artistic and competitive ambitions — leading the band to the National Championship in 2019 as well as 12 Siddis Championships victories and the Brass in Concert title in 2017.

He has also been a major contributor as a composer and arranger to the band's commercial recordings, entertainment programmes and projects.

Positive development

Speaking about the news, Eikanger-Bjørsvik Chairperson Frode Rydland told 4BR: "Reid has been extremely important for the band and its continuous, positive development during his entire tenure.

Continuity and quality are essential factors for success for any ensemble which strives to develop and Reid embodies both these two factors brilliantly. In every musical aspect he is a true master of all genres."

Time and again

He added: "That has been shown time and time again with the band claiming 14 Norwegian National and 14 Siddis Brass titles thanks to his direct input. We are therefore delighted we can look forward to another two years of building success together with him."