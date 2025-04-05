                 

Leyland's turn to bring Best of Brass to Pudsey

The penultimate concert of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series sees Leyland Band bring their brand of entertainment to Pudsey Civic Hall.

It will be the turn of Leyland Band to bring their brand of entertainment to Pudsey Civic Hall on Saturday 12th April as part of 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass concert series.

Led by MD, Daniel Brooks, the British Open and National Final challenger will showcase works ranging from Sibelius to Philip Sparke, Norman Bearcroft to John Williams.

They will open with the great Whit Friday homage march, 'Navigation Inn', and will close with 'duel of the Fates' from the Star Wars film franchise.

In between there is an eclectic span of genres and styles — from the quirky 'Mork & Mindy' and the suave 'Flight of the Silverbird' to the beautiful 'Be Still' by Dorothy Gates and the Broadway swagger of 'Slaughter on 10th Avenue'.

All this and much more with the band's stable of soloists, led by principal cornet Lewis Barton on Herman Bellstedt's 'Princess Alice', Andrew Lofthouse playing 'High Fidelity', Ryan Broad featured on 'A Little Star Went Out', Juian Bayley playing 'La Belle Americaine' and Simon Moore spotlighted on 'Cry Me A River'.

Saturday 12th April
Leyland Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/leyland-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 24th May
Hammonds Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/hammonds-band/?venue=10011

        

