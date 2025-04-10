Community routes open for creative talents in the Midlands

There are opportunities for young creative talents in Graphic Design, Music Technology, Event Production, Film, and Vocal Performance to gain invaluable training.

Punch Records, a leading advocate in empowering young people to help develop their talents within the creative industries, has launched its 'Community Routes' initiative.

The ambitious programme is designed to develop 50 emerging creative professionals in the West Midlands break into the creative industry.

With a week-long intensive residency, industry-standard masterclasses, one-to-one mentoring, and exclusive networking opportunities, the programme offers an exciting platform for aspiring creative people to refine their craft and unlock their future.

Key areas

The programme will concentrate on five key creative careers: Graphic Design, Music Technology, Event Production, Film, and Vocal Performance.

With only ten places available per creative camp, participants, who must be aged 18-25 and based in the Birmingham/West Midlands area, will receive personalised attention and hands-on experience, ensuring they leave the residency with new skills and invaluable industry connections.

Skills and confidence

Lizzie Giles, Producer at Punch Records said: "Community Routes is about giving young, emerging talent the skills and confidence they need to take their creative careers to the next level.

We are thrilled to offer such a dynamic, hands-on opportunity for participants to develop professionally and creatively, all while learning from industry experts. Last year's event received such incredible feedback that we're excited to build upon that in year two."

The programme is supported by The National Lottery Community Fund. The initiative is free to apply and take part in.

Applications for the 50 spaces will be open from Monday 14th May to Monday 30th June, with the residency running from Monday 18th to Friday 22nd August, followed by an exclusive networking event on Saturday 23rd August.

Further information:

Applications: Monday 14th May — Monday 30th June (Midnight)

Visit: https://www.wearepunch.co.uk/community-routes for more information.