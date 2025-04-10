Rome welcomes Childs

The Black Dyke Director of Music enjoyed a warm welcome in Rome to work with the Italian Brass Band.

The Italian Brass Band based in Rome recently hosted a visit by Black Dyke Band Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs.

He worked with the band at the Auditorium Lacerenza, home to the Italian Army Symphonic Band to help preparations ahead of their forthcoming appearance at the European Championships in Stavanger.

The weekend visit saw Prof Childs mix masterclasses and rehearsals, focussing on both musical as well as technical aspects of concert and contest performances.

Honour

Band spokesperson Giovanni Celestino told 4BR: "This was an immense honour for the band and one we had been so looking forward to.

Our musicians really loved his highly professional way of working — so detailed and precise, but always respectful and encouraging. Every player came away inspired and even more determined to showcase our talents in Stavanger. He is now a honorary Italian Brass Band member!"

He added: "This was another milestone in our development to learn from the very best in the brass band world, and we hope to welcome Prof Childs back to us again in the future."

Delight

In response Prof Child said: "Having heard the band perform at the European Championships over the last few years, their progress has been remarkable.

It was a delight to be invited to work with these wonderful musicians and I look forward to working with them again in the future."