                 

*
banner

News

Rome welcomes Childs

The Black Dyke Director of Music enjoyed a warm welcome in Rome to work with the Italian Brass Band.

Italian Brass Band
  Prof Childs joins up with the trombone section of the Italian Brass Band

Thursday, 10 April 2025

        

The Italian Brass Band based in Rome recently hosted a visit by Black Dyke Band Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs.

He worked with the band at the Auditorium Lacerenza, home to the Italian Army Symphonic Band to help preparations ahead of their forthcoming appearance at the European Championships in Stavanger.

The weekend visit saw Prof Childs mix masterclasses and rehearsals, focussing on both musical as well as technical aspects of concert and contest performances.

Honour

Band spokesperson Giovanni Celestino told 4BR: "This was an immense honour for the band and one we had been so looking forward to.

Our musicians really loved his highly professional way of working — so detailed and precise, but always respectful and encouraging. Every player came away inspired and even more determined to showcase our talents in Stavanger. He is now a honorary Italian Brass Band member!"

He added: "This was another milestone in our development to learn from the very best in the brass band world, and we hope to welcome Prof Childs back to us again in the future."

Our musicians really loved his highly professional way of working — so detailed and precise, but always respectful and encouragingItalian Brass Band

Delight

In response Prof Child said: "Having heard the band perform at the European Championships over the last few years, their progress has been remarkable.

It was a delight to be invited to work with these wonderful musicians and I look forward to working with them again in the future."

        

TAGS: Italian Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

4BR Review

4BR Review podcast: Episode 3

April 10 • The latest 4BR Review is now available with views and opinions to go with the recommendations of all things brass banding.

Video

Video promo training from BBE

April 10 • If you want to enhance your social media footprint then BBE is offering specialised help to make a big impression in time for Brass Band Week.

cONSTEST

Countdown to ConsTest in Birmingham

April 10 • There will be a full day of own-choice action to enjoy at the ConsTest Contest at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and at home, this weekend.

Italian Brass Band

Rome welcomes Childs

April 10 • The Black Dyke Director of Music enjoyed a warm welcome in Rome to work with the Italian Brass Band.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 10 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy in their TROMBONE section - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top