Video promo training from BBE

If you want to enhance your social media footprint then BBE is offering specialised help to make a big impression in time for Brass Band Week.

Bands can enjoy the opportunity to take part in a free video promo masterclass ahead of their participation in Brass Band England's 'Brass Band Week' which takes place from the 6th to the 14th July.

BBE has partnered with Arts Council England's Digital Culture Network (DCN) to present the free webinar, sharing expert insight into how they can better promote themselves through the video medium.

Event

It takes place on Tuesday 13th May at 6.00pm, where attendees can tune into the free session for tips on how to boost their digital presence.

Hosted by Dean Shaw, Digital Culture Network's Tech Champion for Digital Content, the webinar will show how to capture, edit and share high-quality video content using nothing more than a smartphone.

From Instagram reels to YouTube shorts, it is aimed at helping you discover why video is leading the way on social media platforms, as well as what bands can do to turn ideas into scroll-stopping content to build your media skills ahead of Brass Band Week in July.

Topics covered

Smartphone filming hacks — Get the shot with what's in your pocket.

Editing made easy — Use CapCut to cut, trim and add captions in minutes.

Platform-specific tips — Optimise videos for TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Boost views and engagement — Simple tricks to make your videos stand out.

Webinar booking: link: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/593

Brass Band Week:

The second national Brass Band Week takes place between the 6th & 13 July to raise awareness of brass bands and everything they have to offer through a UK-wide programme of exciting live music events and tailored support.

Sign up to take part:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news10032025-1154/registration-now-open-national-campaigns-championing-banding

The Digital Culture Network is an Arts Council England initiative which provides practical advice and training to the not-for-profit creative and culture sector.

The network supports digital skills and leadership development — provided through one-to-ones, resources and events. For more information visit our website, email digitalnetwork@artscouncil.org.uk or connect on X and LinkedIn.

For more information about the event please contact: Clair Donnelly — Marketing and PR Manager, BBE clair@bbe.org.uk