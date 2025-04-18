                 

British Open ticket sale dates announced

Tickets for the 171st British Open at Symphony Hall will go on sale from 15th May.

British Open
  Tickets for the British Open will go on sale from 15th May

Friday, 18 April 2025

        

It has been confirmed that tickets for the 171st British Open Championship to be held at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 6th September will go on sale in May.

As has been the policy in recent years, tickets for the 2025 contest will first go on sale from 10.00am on Thursday 15th May for those part of the B:Music Loyalty Scheme, and from Friday 16th May (10.00am) to the general public.

Earlier sale date

Speaking about the news of the sale dates, the Mortimer family told 4BR: "Thanks to our partnership with B:Music we are delighted that tickets are being made available a little earlier this year."

It follows the recent news of the provision of reduced priced 'listener wristbands' for band members at the Spring Festival and that the future British Open had been secured at Symphony Hall for a further extended period."

Long term future

The Mortimer family added: "We continue with our proactive approach to secure a sustainable long term future for the British Open and the Spring Festival series of contests, with further announcements on the contest ticket prices and event details to be announced in due course."

        

