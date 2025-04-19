                 

*
banner

News

Gray to host double conducting seminars

Aspiring conductors can enjoy the opportunity to work alongside Russell Gray in Scotland and Norway next month as he hosts his Conducting Seminars in Bathgate and Askoy.

Russell Gray
  The courses offer unique opportunities for aspiring conductors

Saturday, 19 April 2025

        

Russell Gray will be hosting his annual conducting seminars in Scotland and Norway this May, offering the opportunity for aspiring conductors to develop the essential tools of their trade.

Scotland and Norway

The Scottish course will be held at Bathgate Band on Saturday 17th May (details below) where conductors will work on exploring 'Diversions' by Derek Bourgeois as well as other works.

The Norwegian course takes place the following week on Friday 23rd May at Folleso Musikklagg (details below) where the conductors will work on Edward Gregson's 'Laudate Dominum' as well as other works.

Develop talent

Speaking to 4BR, the Yamaha Artist said: "It's all about supporting the personal development — helping develop the talent that is always there to a higher standard.

It's about learning together, from baton techniques, rehearsal etiquette and interpretation of music by alternating between classroom sessions and full band rehearsals.

The course finale is a concert where every delegate conducts at least one piece to showcase everything that has been explored."

Utmost respect

The Bathgate Band has hosted the event since 2016 with Band President Gerry DugganPresident telling 4BR: "Over the years we have had some super conductors on the course who have made their mark on the banding world such as composer and conductor Fredrick Schjelderup.

At Bathgate we have always made a point of making all the delegates as welcome as possible and treating them all with the utmost respect, regardless of their conducting prowess. It makes for a wonderfully supportive atmosphere."

Conducting Model

This year Russell is linking his course with 'The Conducting Model', in hosted by Follesø Musikklag in their band room in Asketun on the lovely island of Askøy.

It will see him lead delegates through the successful 'Voss Conducting Model' that has underpinned the development of a new generation of Lithuanian conductors.

This was a project that saw Russell alongside respected Norwegian conductors Bjørn Breistein (conducting teacher at Grieg Academy of Music), and Oddvar Nøstdal (Headmaster of Voss Music school), lead weekend seminars/ masterclasses and online teaching support over a two year period.

The objective was to help develop existing community conductors in how to mentor and teach young conductors.

We are really looking forward to this event and it also makes it easier when we are working with arguably the best conductor of his generation toospokesperson

The best

A spokesperson added: "We are really looking forward to this event and it also makes it easier when we are working with arguably the best conductor of his generation too. Russell is always very supportive of the band, and especially the delegates."

Course details:

Scottish Conducting Course
Saturday 17th May
Start: 10.00am
Bathgate Band
11b Oakbank Park Way
Livingston
EH53 0TH

Contact: rusgray@btinternet.com

Norwegian Conducting Course
Folleso Musikklag
Friday 23rd May
Start: 7.00pm

Contact: oddvar@thesoundofmusic.no

        

TAGS: Bathgate

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wobplay

Wobplay offers global opportunities at Euros

April 19 • There will be plenty of advertising opportunities for businesses as part of the comprehensive weekend of live-broadcast action from the European Championships in Stavanger.

Russell Gray

Gray to host double conducting seminars

April 19 • Aspiring conductors can enjoy the opportunity to work alongside Russell Gray in Scotland and Norway next month as he hosts his Conducting Seminars in Bathgate and Askoy.

Siusa

Jena pride at Sousa inclusion

April 19 • Jose Sousa will become the fifth young player from the Jena Brass Band Centre in Germany to represent the nation as part of the European Youth Brass Band.

Brighouse

Whit Walk band wanted

April 19 • It's not all about the prize money and contesting on Whit Friday...

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Sunday 27 April • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby In Ashfield NG17 8LA

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 9 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 10 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

April 18 • Wantage Concert Brass have a Bb BASS vacancy - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 18 • Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy in their TROMBONE section - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

wantage silver band

April 18 • Wantage Band (championship section) are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST to join them from Sep 25. The band perform in concerts across the region and a number of contests each year. This is a brilliant opportunity to work with Musical Director Chris King.

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top