Gray to host double conducting seminars

Russell Gray will be hosting his annual conducting seminars in Scotland and Norway this May, offering the opportunity for aspiring conductors to develop the essential tools of their trade.

Scotland and Norway

The Scottish course will be held at Bathgate Band on Saturday 17th May (details below) where conductors will work on exploring 'Diversions' by Derek Bourgeois as well as other works.

The Norwegian course takes place the following week on Friday 23rd May at Folleso Musikklagg (details below) where the conductors will work on Edward Gregson's 'Laudate Dominum' as well as other works.

Develop talent

Speaking to 4BR, the Yamaha Artist said: "It's all about supporting the personal development — helping develop the talent that is always there to a higher standard.

It's about learning together, from baton techniques, rehearsal etiquette and interpretation of music by alternating between classroom sessions and full band rehearsals.

The course finale is a concert where every delegate conducts at least one piece to showcase everything that has been explored."

Utmost respect

The Bathgate Band has hosted the event since 2016 with Band President Gerry DugganPresident telling 4BR: "Over the years we have had some super conductors on the course who have made their mark on the banding world such as composer and conductor Fredrick Schjelderup.

At Bathgate we have always made a point of making all the delegates as welcome as possible and treating them all with the utmost respect, regardless of their conducting prowess. It makes for a wonderfully supportive atmosphere."

Conducting Model

This year Russell is linking his course with 'The Conducting Model', in hosted by Follesø Musikklag in their band room in Asketun on the lovely island of Askøy.

It will see him lead delegates through the successful 'Voss Conducting Model' that has underpinned the development of a new generation of Lithuanian conductors.

This was a project that saw Russell alongside respected Norwegian conductors Bjørn Breistein (conducting teacher at Grieg Academy of Music), and Oddvar Nøstdal (Headmaster of Voss Music school), lead weekend seminars/ masterclasses and online teaching support over a two year period.

The objective was to help develop existing community conductors in how to mentor and teach young conductors.

The best

A spokesperson added: "We are really looking forward to this event and it also makes it easier when we are working with arguably the best conductor of his generation too. Russell is always very supportive of the band, and especially the delegates."

Course details:

Scottish Conducting Course

Saturday 17th May

Start: 10.00am

Bathgate Band

11b Oakbank Park Way

Livingston

EH53 0TH

Contact: rusgray@btinternet.com

Norwegian Conducting Course

Folleso Musikklag

Friday 23rd May

Start: 7.00pm

Contact: oddvar@thesoundofmusic.no