Entries now open for Philip Jones Ensemble competition

Entries are now being sought for the prestigious brass quintet competition.

Philip Jones
  The event will once again be hosted at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Monday, 22 September 2025

        

The third edition of the bi-annual Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition is to be hosted at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

It will take place from 13th-18th July 2026 under the artistic direction of Amos Miller (Onyx Brass and Head of Brass at the Royal College of Music).

Aim

The aim is to bring together young brass quintets from around the world to showcase excellence and enterprise in brass chamber music performance, building on the pioneering legacy of Philip Jones CBE (1928-2000), without whom brass chamber music would have an infinitely lesser profile.

The competition is for brass quintet set up of 2 trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba. The players must by aged 18-30 at the time of the event with a group average age of no more than 28. Applications will be accepted from those born on or after 19 July 1995.

Onyx Brass will be involved in the selection of the set-repertoire choices, and the initial entry videos will be assessed by members of the group.

Platform

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The competition will provide a platform for a new generation of brass players who will benefit both from an exceptionally distinguished international panel and through peer-to-peer learning.

Additionally, several prominent music festivals and venues have expressed interest in the outcome of the competition.

We are very grateful as always, to Ursula Jones for her indefatigable commitment to developing young artists, to James Murphy and the Royal Philharmonic Society, for their constant support and assistance."

More information

https://pjbe.org/how-to-enter/

        

