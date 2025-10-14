New Zealand names 2026 brass band All Blacks

The players who will represent the nation as their National Band have been announced.

The Brass Band Association of New Zealand has announced the line-up of players who will represent the nation as part of its 2026 National Band.

Honour

Being a member remains a great honour with players following in the footsteps of the inaugural band of 1953 which came to the UK and won the British Open title.

The 2026 band will be directed by David Bremner, the Musical Director of Wellington Brass, the current New Zealand National Champion. The players come from 10 bands from both islands.

Personnel:



Musical Director: David Bremner

Principal Cornet: Anthony Smith (Woolston Brass)

Solo Cornets: Chris Lawrence (North Shore Brass); Mason Elliot (Koru Hamilton Brass); Raynor Martin (Woolston Brass); Brendan Agnew (Wellington Brass)

Repiano: Semisi Ahoatu (North Shore Brass)

Second Cornet: John Sullivan (North Shore Brass); Megan Gooding (Ascot Park Hotel Brass of Invercargill)

Third Cornet: Daniel Dalgleish (Wellington Brass); Graham Hickman (Woolston Junior Band)

Soprano: Colin Clark (North Shore Brass)

Flugel: Kevin Hickman (Woolston Brass)

Solo Horn: Mike Ford (NBS Nelson City Brass)

First Horn: Hazel Wilson (Woolston Brass)

Second Horn: Anne Filimoehala (North Shore Brass); Te Reo Genefaas (Hamilton City Brass)

First Baritone: Ross Gerritsen (NBS Nelson City Brass)

Second Baritone: Michael Roberston (NBS Nelson City Brass)

Solo Euphonium: Luke Giri-Spence (North Shore Brass)

Second Euphonium: David Mallett (Woolston Brass)

Solo Trombone: Aishah Leitner (North Shore Brass)

Second Trombone: Jack McKenzie (Woolston Brass); Mark Bingham (Auckland City Brass)

Bass Trombone: Ben Roberston (Wellington Brass)

Solo Eb Bass: Nicholas Scott (Wellington Brass)

Eb Bass: Nigel Seaton (Woolston Brass); Jordan Seaton (Woolston Brass)

Solo BBb Bass: Lachlan Grant (Auckland City Brass)

BBb Bass: John Mason (Eastern Bay of Plenty Brass)

Principal Percussion: Rachel Thomas (North Shore Brass)

Percussion: Keina Rollinson (Woolston Brass); Grant Myhill (Wellington Brass); Fraser Bremner (Eastern Bay of Plenty Brass); Jeremy Richardson (Wellington Brass)