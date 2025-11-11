                 

News

Report & Results: 2025 Willebroek Solo Contest

European champion Thibaut De Bondt claims yet another title as young performers showcase their talents in Willebroek.

  European champion Thibaut De Bondt (centre) claimed the Blue Riband title

Tuesday, 11 November 2025

        

The fifth edition of the Willebroek Solo Contest proved to be a resounding musical success, as 55 performers from seven different countries took to the stage in their bid to win their share of the 5,000 Euros fund on offer in four categories of competition.

The international panel of adjudicators, Lilian Meurin, Bernd Van Echelpoel, Andreu Vidal Siquier and Roger Webster praised the exceptional playing and artistry on display throughout the day, with Roger stating: "The standard was outstanding, and the variety of repertoire made the entire event a real joy. It was a pleasure to experience such commitment and musicianship."

Very proud

Event organiser, Lode Violet also told 4BR that he was "very proud" that event continues to grow in both numbers and prestige. He said: "I'm very proud that we were able to build on the success of the previous editions with thanks to all the sponsors, partners and volunteers who contribute to it.

Willebroek hopes to breathe new life into the brass band world in Belgium through these kind of initiatives with a vision to guarantee the future of brass bands inspired by these many wonderfully talented young players."

Blue Riband category

The Blue Riband '19 Years and Over' category was won by 2023 EBBA Solo Champion Thibaut De Bondt.

The Belgian's compelling performance of the second and third movements of Martin Ellerby's 'Baritone Concerto' earned him the first prize of 1,000 Euros, sponsored by Lemca Musical Instruments, as well as The Frans Violet Trophy and an invitation to perform as a soloist with European Champion, Brass Band Willebroek in the future.

Second place in a field of 28 high class contenders went to a player who has also made a name for himself on the European Championship stage in recent years, as Lithuanian euphonium star Bernardas Butkus performed 'Eastern Dances' by Bertrand Moren. Third place in a close battle for the honours went to Belgian trombonist Jan Van de Watering, who performed 'Ballade' by Eugene Bozza.

16 to 18 years of age

In an equally competitive 16 to 18 years old category, victory went to Belgian trumpet player Sebastiaan Aerts from Brassband De Grensbewoners Seermass, who gave a bravura account of the famous Arutiunian 'Trumpet Concerto'.

His compatriot Arto Meli on euphonium was runner-up performing 'The Green Hill' by Bert Appermont, whilst close behind came cornet player Loranne Van Laenen representing GO! Academie Willebroek, with 'Song and Dance' by Philip Sparke.

Emerging talent

There was a great deal of emerging talent on show in the younger sections as cornet player Dajo Vanwelden, a student from the Kunsthumaniora Brussel took the 13 to 15 Years old honours with a fine rendition of 'Slaviche Fantasy' by Carl Hohne, whilst talented youngster Tiebe Van Ginderen from SAMWD Turnhout gave a splendid performance of 'Carnival of Venice' to take the 'Up to 12 years old' title.

The standard was outstanding, and the variety of repertoire made the entire event a real joy. It was a pleasure to experience such commitment and musicianshipRoger Webster

Results:


19 years and over:

1. Thibaut De Bondt (baritone): 98
2. Bernardas Butkus (euphonium): 96
3. Jan Van de Watering (trombone): 95

16 to 18 years old:

1. Sebastiaan Aerts (trumpet): 89
2. Arto Meli (euphonium): 86
3. Loranne Van Laenen (cornet): 85

13 to 15 years old:

1. Dajo Vanwelden (cornet): 94
2. Jakob Degryse (trumpet): 92
3. Olivia Van Driessche (cornet): 91

Up to and including 12 years old:

1. Tiebe Van Ginderen (cornet): 92
2. Hannah Vanclooster (cornet): 90
3. Noe Loeurng (trumpet): 89

        

