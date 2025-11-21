                 

Roman talent shines with Italian Brass Band

Rising brass stars are being promoted with the help of the pioneering work of the Italian Brass Band.

Italian Brass Band
  Emanuele Lo Buglio was one of the solo competition players featured in the concert

Friday, 21 November 2025

        

Although there is currently no contesting foundation underpinning the Italian banding movement, there is still a great deal of excellent work being undertaken to promote brass playing around the country.

It is certainly being led by the Italian Brass Band which continues to reach out to audiences with its 'Autumn in Brass' series of concerts in the heart of the Eternal City.

Solo competition winners

The latest took place at the Federico Fellini Theater of the Ennio Morricone School in Rome, where the band led by MD, Giuseppe Saggio featured the two talented young performers who were the winners of the first National Solo Competition.

Cornetist Emanuele Lo Buglio (above) and euphonium player Emanuele Valentini performed 'Concertpiece for Cornet' by James Curnow and 'Pantomime' by Philip Sparke respectively, whilst podium prize winners Leonardo D'Azzena (cornet) and Ruben del Picchia (trombone) were presented with their awards.

Pioneering work

The packed audience contained members of the jury — Prof. Andrea Conti, Prof. Matteo Caramaschi, Francesco Crivello, Marco Trotta and Antonio Meccia, whilst Ennio Morricone School Director, Professor Paolo Lozzi spoke of his pride he had in the association and support of the event.

He also spoke of the pioneering work the Italian Brass Band continues to undertake to promote brass banding. His school has hosted the band for the past two years, a period which has seen them provide concerts, masterclasses and workshops.

        

