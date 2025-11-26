Podcast: That's Not Banding — Episode 12

The Brighouse brace are back with their viewpoints and opinions of the latest going-ons in the banding world — the coop to coffins and more.

Tom Smith and Chris Robertson are back on the brass band settee to discuss some of the latest topics in the banding world.

Coop and coffins

The Brighouse brace discuss Tom Hutchinson's move to Black Dyke, the cooperation band's victory at Brass in Concert, and just what it took to put Chris in a coffin for his award winning 'Best Euphonium' appearance.

In addition they give their opinions on a few old chestnuts and some inventive ideas they think may appeal to the audience in Gateshead in the years to come...

To enjoy



To enjoy go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=Uzq6RE4e6II

