World Cup draws made...

The global battles for WMC titles in Kerkrade have been made.

Kerkrade
  The draws have been made for the 2026 WMC Contests

Wednesday, 26 November 2025

        

The draws for the various divisions of the 2026 WMC Championship in Kerkrade were recently made at the Adams Music Centre in The Netherlands.

Concert Division

The Concert Division will feature 12 top bands from eight countries, headed by defending champion Brass Band Willebroek from Belgium.

They will be joined by a strong contingent from the UK, with former winner Cory, the cooperation band from Scotland and Flowers Band from England.

In addition, former World, Swiss, European and British Open champion Brass Band Treize Etoiles will make the trip, as will Belgian contenders Festival Brass Band.

They are joined by the Americans of Five Lakes Silver Band, the Dutch of Brass Band Schoonhoven, Japanese of Immortal Brass Band Eternally, the Austrians of R.E.T. Brass Band and the Antipodean pairing of Australia Brass and Wellington Brass from New Zealand.

Tickets for the event will be available from January 2026.

Championship Concert Division:

Saturday 12th July
Start: 10.00am

1. Immortal Brass Eternally (Japan)
2. Cory Band (Wales)
3. Wellington Brass (New Zealand)
4. the cooperation band (Scotland)
5. Five Lakes Silver Band (USA)
6. Flowers Band (England)
7. R.E.T. Brass Band (Austria)
8. Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Switzerland)
9. Brassband Willebroek (Belgium)
10. Festival Brass Band (Belgium)
11. Brass Band Schoonhoven A (Netherlands)
12. Australia Brass (Australia)

First Division:

Saturday 11th July
Start: 10.00am

1. Brassband Bacchus (Belgium)
2. Ensemble de Cuivres Ambitus (Switzerland)
3. Mercator Brassband (Belgium)
4. Brassband Breukelen (Netherlands)
5. Brass Band du Hainaut (France)
6. Oakland University Brass Band (United States)
7. Brassband Merum (Netherlands)
8. Brassband Gloria Dei (Netherlands)
9. Brassband Oefening en Uitspanning (Netherlands)
10. Wingates Band (England)
11. Brassband Pro Rege Heerenveen (Netherlands)

Second Division:

Sunday 12th July
Start: 7.00pm

1. Cologne Concert Brass (Germany)
2. Brass Band Schoonhoven B (Netherlands)

Third Division:

Friday 10th July
Start: 2.30pm

1. Brass Band Duren (Germany)
2. Brassband Hombeek (Belgium)
3. Brass Band Schupfen (Switzerland)
4. Koperensemble Bravoer (Belgium)
5. Brassband Kunst & Vriendschap (Netherlands)
6. Brass Band B10 (Germany)
7. Brass Band AUKSTYN (Lithuania)

Further information:


www.WMC.nl

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

