Whitburn and Scottish banding to benefit from Besson and Bergarault link

The two major instrument manufacturers link up to provide Scottish Champions and SBBA with percussion boost.

The merger between Buffet Crampon and Bergerault continues to make a significant mark within the banding world after the leading companies announced that they have aligned themselves to meet the comprehensive musical needs of performers.

Shared vision

With worldwide reputations for excellence, the partnership pairing has also strengthened its links to organisations that they state share their artistic vision.

Bergerault will now provide a complete array of percussion instruments for this weekend's Besson Scottish Open Championship.

A spokesperson for the companies told 4BR: "This is the first of what we hope will be many lasting sponsorship collaborations of well-established events across Europe.

The support recognises a share vison of excellence, but equally offers assistance in meeting increasing musical demands and rising costs."

Whitburn

In addition, it was confirmed that Bergerault will now become aligned with 2025 Scottish Champions, Whitburn Band.

The spokesperson added: "This was a logical choice to enhance a partnership with a partner of Besson's in Scotland for more than 10 years.

We hope that it will also provide an ideal opportunity to help Whitburn and other bands promote and develop the skills and talents of young percussionists."

Thrilled

In response to the news, Whitburn Band stated: "We are thrilled by this new partnership with Bergerault Percussion. This collaboration marks an exciting step forward for Whitburn Band as it continues to invest in world-class equipment and performance excellence.

Through the partnership, the band will showcase Bergerault's renowned craftsmanship across its percussion section, enhancing concert and contest performances."

The band will premier their new equipment at upcoming festive concerts, including their 'Snowman' film night production in Edinburgh on 23rd December.