                 

*
banner

News

Whitburn and Scottish banding to benefit from Besson and Bergarault link

The two major instrument manufacturers link up to provide Scottish Champions and SBBA with percussion boost.

Whitburn
  The percussion equipment will be used by the Scottish Open as well as Whitburn Band

Thursday, 27 November 2025

        

The merger between Buffet Crampon and Bergerault continues to make a significant mark within the banding world after the leading companies announced that they have aligned themselves to meet the comprehensive musical needs of performers.

Shared vision

With worldwide reputations for excellence, the partnership pairing has also strengthened its links to organisations that they state share their artistic vision.

Bergerault will now provide a complete array of percussion instruments for this weekend's Besson Scottish Open Championship.

A spokesperson for the companies told 4BR: "This is the first of what we hope will be many lasting sponsorship collaborations of well-established events across Europe.

The support recognises a share vison of excellence, but equally offers assistance in meeting increasing musical demands and rising costs."

Whitburn

In addition, it was confirmed that Bergerault will now become aligned with 2025 Scottish Champions, Whitburn Band.

The spokesperson added: "This was a logical choice to enhance a partnership with a partner of Besson's in Scotland for more than 10 years.

We hope that it will also provide an ideal opportunity to help Whitburn and other bands promote and develop the skills and talents of young percussionists."

The support recognises a share vison of excellence, but equally offers assistance in meeting increasing musical demands and rising costsspokesperson

Thrilled

In response to the news, Whitburn Band stated: "We are thrilled by this new partnership with Bergerault Percussion. This collaboration marks an exciting step forward for Whitburn Band as it continues to invest in world-class equipment and performance excellence.

Through the partnership, the band will showcase Bergerault's renowned craftsmanship across its percussion section, enhancing concert and contest performances."

The band will premier their new equipment at upcoming festive concerts, including their 'Snowman' film night production in Edinburgh on 23rd December.

        

TAGS: Whitburn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

swiss

Swiss connections add to Lucerne coverage

November 27 • 4BR will be linking up with their Swiss friends at BRASS BAND NEWS to provide extra insight and opinions about the performances in Lucerne this weekend.

Philip Sparke

Sparke ignites demand for 2026 RNCM International Brass Band Festival

November 27 • There has already been an eager snap up of tickets for the showcase event at the RNCM in Manchester in January — led by a 75th birthday celebration of composer Philip Sparke.

Perth

Domestic and cross border challengers head to Perth

November 27 • The bands are putting their final touches to their preparations for the Scottish Open and Scottish Youth Championships this weekend in Perth.

Whitburn

Whitburn and Scottish banding to benefit from Besson and Bergarault link

November 27 • The two major instrument manufacturers link up to provide Scottish Champions and SBBA with percussion boost.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Christmas Concert

Saturday 29 November • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 30 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Hathersage Band

November 27 • BACK ROW CORNET. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

wantage silver band

November 27 • 4th section national finalists Wantage Academy are looking for a Bb bass and 2nd cornet to complete their team. A friendly, welcoming band who rehearse Wed 7-8:30pm and Sat 10am-12 under MD Gavin Clemons.

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

November 25 • 2nd or 3rd cornet required to boost our back row. We are a non contesting band, but carry out numerous events across North Yorkshire. We will be doing a joint concert with Carlton Main next year.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top