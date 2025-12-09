                 

*
banner

News

Knapton takes Towcester lead

The experienced Ian Knapton is to become the new Musical Director at Towcester Studio Band.

Knapton
  Ian Knapton takes on the role at the start of 2026.

Tuesday, 09 December 2025

        

Towcester Studio Band has announced the appointment of the experienced Ian Knapton as Musical Director. He will take up the role at the start of January.

With over two decades of performing and conducting, the music graduate has enjoyed considerable success with the likes of Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield), Lindley, Kippax, Littleport Bass and Market Rasen.

Fantastic organisation

Speaking about his new appointment he said: "Towcester is a fantastic organisation with strong foundations, committed players and huge potential. I'm proud to accept the MD role and excited to lead them band into 2026 with ambition, energy, and musical integrity."

In response the band stated that they welcomed the opportunity to work with a conductor of experience, vision and proven track record of musical excellence."

        

TAGS: Towcester Studio

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Purcell

Purcell students shine in BBC Composing Competition

December 9 • Young compositional talent from The Purcell School has made its mark in the BBC Young Composer Competition.

Smith and Grezzy

Podcast: Smith & Grezzy's Big Chat Brass

December 9 • The second part of the duo's chat with Derek Broadbent.

Knapton

Knapton takes Towcester lead

December 9 • The experienced Ian Knapton is to become the new Musical Director at Towcester Studio Band.

Carys Wood

Trumpet student in royal spotlight

December 9 • Royal Academy of Music trumpet student Carys Wood recently performed at the annual Princess of Wales Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

What's on »

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Petworth Town Band

December 9 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for CORNETS, BASS TROMBONE and TUBA. We are a very active band with an inspirational MD Paula Streeter. Concerts are planned for next year and we would welcome you to join us

Welwyn Garden City Band

December 9 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.

Flookburgh band

December 9 • Flookburgh Band Vacancy ........ Musical Director . . We are newly promoted to the Second Section and looking for an inspirational Musical Director to lead us forward!. Concerts: 5 main concerts per year + summer engagements . .

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top