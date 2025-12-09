Knapton takes Towcester lead

The experienced Ian Knapton is to become the new Musical Director at Towcester Studio Band.

Towcester Studio Band has announced the appointment of the experienced Ian Knapton as Musical Director. He will take up the role at the start of January.

With over two decades of performing and conducting, the music graduate has enjoyed considerable success with the likes of Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield), Lindley, Kippax, Littleport Bass and Market Rasen.

Fantastic organisation

Speaking about his new appointment he said: "Towcester is a fantastic organisation with strong foundations, committed players and huge potential. I'm proud to accept the MD role and excited to lead them band into 2026 with ambition, energy, and musical integrity."

In response the band stated that they welcomed the opportunity to work with a conductor of experience, vision and proven track record of musical excellence."