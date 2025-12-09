                 

Purcell students shine in BBC Composing Competition

Young compositional talent from The Purcell School has made its mark in the BBC Young Composer Competition.

Purcell
  The Purcell School students shone in the BBC competition

Tuesday, 09 December 2025

        

The Purcell School, the UK's oldest specialist music school, has celebrated the news that a number of its students have won awards in the BBC Young Composer Competition.

Creativity

In what the school stated was "a triumphant display of creativity, originality and musicianship", Gerard was named winner of the Senior category, Nemunis, secured the Upper Junior category, and Luca topped the Lower Junior category. In addition, Tim was 'Highly Commended' in the Senior category.

The competition was judged by composers and performers Segun Akinola, Belle Chen, Lloyd Coleman, Tansy Davies, Hannah Donat, Shiva Feshareki, Gavin Higgins and George Moore.

Each category winner will now embark on a bespoke development programme, working closely with a mentor composer on a project with the BBC Concert Orchestra, culminating in an exciting performance or broadcast opportunity.

Thrilled

Reflecting on his award, Gerard said: "I'm beyond thrilled to be one of the winners in my category! I'm extremely grateful to have this opportunity to share my music with a wider audience, and to the composition department at Purcell for their continued support."

Meanwhile, for Nemunis, the experience had been inspiring: "Winning is an amazing lifetime experience. I feel honoured that the panel of composers chose my piece and that I will be able to work with top professionals and create my music on a much larger scale."

Luca also spoke about being "humbled"that his work 'Spectralis', inspired by classical Persian modes and elements of spectral music, had been successful.

Congratulations

The Purcell School Head of Composition, Alison Cox added: "I'm delighted by the success, but would also like to warmly acknowledge our amazing composition teachers at the school who support and encourage all our young emerging composers — not just the winners.

Also, I must congratulate every young composer from around the UK who entered BBC Young Composer. Keep composing — you are the voices of the future!"

        

