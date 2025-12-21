Cooper takes lead with Wardle Anderson Brass

Jamie Cooper has been announced as the new MD of Wardle Anderson Brass.

Jamie Cooper has been appointed as the new Musical Director of Wardle Anderson Brass.

Looking forward

In announcing the news, the bands stated: "Jamie has already brought some exciting new ideas and prospects, and we are looking forward to getting started.

He has developed a strong passion for nurturing players of all ages and abilities, combining high musical standards with a clear commitment to development, education, and growth. Everyone at Wardle Anderson is very excited to have him onboard."

Experience

The former cornet player with Brighouse & Rastrick and Grimethorpe began his conducting career in 2021, gaining experience with the likes of Boarshurst, Uppermill and Middleton who he led to the North West Area Second Section title in 2025.

In response, Jamie said: "I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity with a band who carry a name synonymous with the highest quality in brass band circles. I've been incredibly impressed by the standard of playing, from the younger players to the more experienced players.

The enthusiasm and dedication of all members was evident from our first meeting, and I look forward to continuing the amazing work that Brad McCulloch has done in recent times."