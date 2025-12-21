                 


News

RNCM Appeal boosts student opportunities

More students will be set to benefit from the success of the RNCM Annual Appeal.


  The RNCM Appeal raised over £40,000 this year

Sunday, 21 December 2025

        

The Royal Northern College of Music Annual Appeal has raised over £40,000 to help fund its work in providing artistic partnerships industry placements, entrepreneurship and Arts Agency work for students.

Such has been the success of the Appeal in recent years that according to a Graduate Outcomes Survey for 2022/2023, 87% of RNCM graduates were working in the music industry, whilst 40% of orchestral seats in the North of England were held by RNCM alumni.

Partners

Partners in the scheme include the BBC Philharmonic and Halle Orchestras, Manchester Camerata, and Opera North, with the RNCM stating that the support, "is a direct investment in the next generation of artists, creators, and changemakers, helping to nurture talent, broaden horizons, and ensuring they can forge resilient and impactful careers."

Over 100 artistic partnerships have been created with nearly 100 students also gaining invaluable experience working in broadcasting, healthcare and community settings — from BBC Radio 3 to Songbirds Music UK. Over 300 students also enjoyed paid gigs as part of the Artists Agency.

        

