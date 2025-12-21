                 

*
banner

News

The Floral Dance remembered...

You can relive the time when the Brighouse & Rastrick Band very nearly pipped Paul McCartney to the Number 1 spot on Top of the Pops this Christmas.

Brighouse
  The band enjoyed their pop star moment in the spotlight in 1977.

Sunday, 21 December 2025

        

There is a welcome dose of brass band nostalgia to enjoy on Christmas Day thanks to the Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

The BBC will relive some of the Top of the Pops highlights of 1977 on BBC 2 at 10.25pm.

Noel Edmonds and 'Kid' Jensen present the festive pop charts from 1977 with performances from the famous West Riding Band and 'The Floral Dance' as well as Showaddywaddy, Deniece Williams, Hot Chocolate, Baccara, Leo Sayer, Manhattan Transfer, David Soul, ABBA, Space, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Rogers and Wings.

To enjoy: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b01pl8lq

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Friary

Taken and Friary reach last chord in partnership

December 21 • The two and a half year musical partnership between Nigel Taken and Friary Brass will come to an end later this month.

Brighouse

The Floral Dance remembered...

December 21 • You can relive the time when the Brighouse & Rastrick Band very nearly pipped Paul McCartney to the Number 1 spot on Top of the Pops this Christmas.

rncm

RNCM Appeal boosts student opportunities

December 21 • More students will be set to benefit from the success of the RNCM Annual Appeal.

Brass Monkeys

Podcast: The Brass Monkeys — Episode 21

December 21 • The North Walian trio link up with a member of the Welsh banding diaspora in New Zealand

What's on »

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

December 17 • . Wantage Concert Brass (First Section) are looking to fill the positions of Solo Euphonium, First Baritone and Bass Trombone ASAP. Rehearsals are on Tuesday and Friday, 7:30-9:30pm, led by their dynamic MD Daniel Hall..

Banks Brass Band

December 16 • Merry Christmas from Banks Brass Band, a friendly non-contesting Band near Southport. We are looking for experienced players to strengthen our euphonium, trombone and bass rows. Rehearsals: Mondays 8.00-9.30 in the Hub@Banks community centre, PR4 8BL.

Cambrian Brass

December 15 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Solo Cornet player.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top