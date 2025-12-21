The Floral Dance remembered...

You can relive the time when the Brighouse & Rastrick Band very nearly pipped Paul McCartney to the Number 1 spot on Top of the Pops this Christmas.

There is a welcome dose of brass band nostalgia to enjoy on Christmas Day thanks to the Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

The BBC will relive some of the Top of the Pops highlights of 1977 on BBC 2 at 10.25pm.

Noel Edmonds and 'Kid' Jensen present the festive pop charts from 1977 with performances from the famous West Riding Band and 'The Floral Dance' as well as Showaddywaddy, Deniece Williams, Hot Chocolate, Baccara, Leo Sayer, Manhattan Transfer, David Soul, ABBA, Space, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Rogers and Wings.

To enjoy: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b01pl8lq

