Taken and Friary reach last chord in partnership

The two and a half year musical partnership between Nigel Taken and Friary Brass will come to an end later this month.

Friary
  Nigel Taken led the band to the Grand Shield and National Final at London (above)

Sunday, 21 December 2025

        

The musical partnership between Nigel Taken and Friary Brass has come to an end with the announcement that the conductor will step down from the role at the end of the year.

Missing out

Appointed MD in 2023 following the long tenure of Chris King, the partnership maintained their Grand Shield place, just missing out on a podium finish in 2024 and in securing a top 10 finish at the Royal Albert Hall National Championship Final. They also came tenth at Brass in Concert.

2025 wasn't as successful however with the band failing to qualify for the Albert Hall and coming ninth at the Grand Shield.

However, the partnership ended on a winning note in claiming the Wessex BBA Contest title in November, whilst the MD also led the band in a busy concert schedule.

Thanks

Speaking about the departure, Band Chairperson David Wicks commented: "We would like to thank Nigel for his strong commitment and detailed guidance over the past two and a half years, in particular for leading the band to our recent success at the Wessex BBA contest. We wish him well for the future."

4BR was informed that the process to find a new MD will begin shortly.

        

TAGS: Friary Brass

Friary

