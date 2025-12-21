                 

News

Podcast: Brassers — Episode 35

The podcasting duo speak to the Norwegian Minister of Culture and Equality, Lubna Jaffery.

Brassers
  The team welcomes the Minister for their podcast

Sunday, 21 December 2025

        

The Norwegian brass band Brassers podcast team have welcomed a special guest to end their broadcasting year.

They welcomed to the studio the Norwegian Minister of Culture and Equality, Lubna Jaffery, who has a well-known brass banding background and remains a proactive supporter of the banding movement.

Spend time

The duo told 4BR: "We were very proud to have had Lubna Jaffery join us on the podcast. It is by no means a given that a busy minister chooses to spend time doing this, but to us it demonstrates the minister's desire and willingness to listen to what matters to the brass band movement."

In the episode, they interview explores areas away from the small niche that elite-level brass banding actually represents and broadens the conversation to the band movement as a whole.

Topics

Topics covered included inclusion, integration, mental health, and the role of the band movement as part of public health, as well as challenges to finances and funding for brass bands at all levels and what the state and the government do to support and strengthen bands going forward.

To enjoy:


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575641072939

        

