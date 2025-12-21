Mike Eccles returns to Foden's Band to take the flugel horn seat.

Foden's Band has acted swiftly to fill their flugel horn vacancy following the departure of the long serving Melanie Whyle, with the appointment of the vastly experienced Mike Eccles.

No stranger

Mike is no stranger to the band, having originally joined back in 1998 on cornet, and being part of their 1999 National Championship title winning success. He later enjoyed tenures at YBS and Hepworth before joining Fairey's in 2004. Whilst at Fairey's, he moved onto flugel and became the musical director of their popular Acid Brass project.

After 11 years he subsequently joined Brighouse & Rastrick where he spent the next 10 years, being an integral part of their successes on and off the contest platform. He left the West Riding band following their British Open success in September.

Teacher

Mike has a BA in music and completed his PGCE with specialist instrumental tuition. He was appointed Musical Director of the Poynton Youth Brass Band in 2010 where he first started playing.

Mike is in much demand as a teacher throughout Cheshire alongside the Love Music Trust, and has recently been appointed as brass tutor at the Fallibroome Academy and music teacher at the Upton Priory Primary School.

Fine musician

Speaking about the appointment, Foden's Musical Director Michael Fowles said: "Mike is a fine musician and a high quality, established soloist who I'm looking forward to working with very much."